Swenson's coming to University Heights by year's end, city officials say

A Swenson's Drive-In will open in University Heights before the year ends, according to city council members.

This was approved at a Monday night University Heights City Council meeting.

The Akron-based fast-food burger chain has several locations throughout the area. The chain is best known for its signature Galley boy, a double cheeseburger with two sauces.

The Swenson's will be located at 14510 Cedar Road in University Heights.

