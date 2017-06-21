One of the decomposed bodies found at Parma Heights home was that of a missing woman

One of the decomposed bodies found at a Parma Heights home was that of a missing woman. Investigators have confirmed Regina Capobianco as one of the bodies found.

She went missing on May 23. Capobianco lived in Parma Heights on the 6200 block of Nelwood Road.



Two decomposed bodies were found Wednesday in a clutter-filled Parma Heights home, officials said.

Authorities went to Capobianco's home for a welfare check around 11:30 a.m. After finding one body in the home, they returned and found a second body.

They believe the bodies were there for about a month. The investigation is being treated as a homicide.

The bodies were found in a bedroom, officials said, adding they were hard to move because of the clutter in the house. The second body has not been identified.

Stay with Cleveland 19 for updates.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.