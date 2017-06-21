Half of Cedar Point was without power Wednesday evening

At one point Wednesday evening, half of Cedar Point, the amusement park in Sandusky, was without power.

The outage took place around 9 p.m. The park tweeted it was aware of the outage.

We are aware of a partial power outage affecting the park. Crews from @ohioedison are assessing. More details as we receive them. — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) June 22, 2017

No park attendees were stuck on rides as a result of the outage, fortunately.

Park officials expect things to be business as usual Thursday.

