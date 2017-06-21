Half of Cedar Point was without power Wednesday evening - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Half of Cedar Point was without power Wednesday evening

SANDUSKY, OH (WOIO) -

At one point Wednesday evening, half of Cedar Point, the amusement park in Sandusky, was without power.

The outage took place around 9 p.m. The park tweeted it was aware of the outage.

No park attendees were stuck on rides as a result of the outage, fortunately.

Park officials expect things to be business as usual Thursday.

