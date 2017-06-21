Man could face death penalty if convicted of murdering couple in Cleveland car lot shooting

The man accused of murdering a couple who owned a Cleveland car lot could face the death penalty if he is convicted. (Source: WOIO)

The man accused of murdering a couple who owned a Cleveland car lot could face the death penalty if he is convicted.

Joseph McAlpin has been indicted for the murders of Trina and Michael Kuznik.

The 29-year-old has been indicted on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, burglary, and cruelty to animals.

Kuznik, 50, owned Mr. Cars Inc. on East 185th Street and his wife, 46, worked alongside him. McAlpin is accused of breaking into the lot April 14 and shooting and killing the couple, along with their dog, before stealing a vehicle.

Investigators said it was determined a second vehicle was stolen and police are pursuing leads for additional suspects.

McAlpin will be arraigned on Sept. 7.

