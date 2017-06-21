Great Lakes report not very kind to Lake Erie

A new report on the Great Lakes might have you thinking twice about heading to our beaches.

"Just come down enjoy the sand, enjoy the breeze. Don't really get in the water too much, ya know," said Kyshawn Cook.

Cook has not seen the new EPA report on the beaches and water of the Great Lakes, but he's informed enough to know not to get in the cool, inviting water of Lake Erie.

"I know it's toxic. They've got signs everywhere. I really just try and stay away from it. I just enjoy the breeze with my lady that's all," he said.

According to the report, the water of Lake Erie is deteriorating compared to the other Great Lakes. E. coli is one problem. PCB and mercury levels are stable or slightly increasing. Wednesday the water quality at Villa Angela was poor. Yellow flags on the lifeguard chairs signal that. Still, people waded in to take a cool dip.

"Over the years it's been pretty bad," said Joe Campese.

Poor water quality is nothing new, but folks, including Campese, still hold out hope that things will get better.

"Ya know it's supposed to be making improvements. I hope that's true. I hope to see," said Campese.

That is going to be tough. The Trump Administration has slashed The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative by $300 million, that's by 97 percent. Both Ohio senators, Republican Rob Portman and Democrat Sherrod Brown, are working to get the funding restored.

