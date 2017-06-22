Man shot and killed overnight in Canton

A man was shot and killed early Thursday morning just southwest of downtown Canton.

According to police, 32-year-old Ivan Lee Patrick Munford of Massillon was shot multiple times around 12:30 a.m. on Garfield Avenue SW between 9th Street and 10th Street. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

There have been no arrests made connected to the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Canton Police Department.

