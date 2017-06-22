Police: Decomposing bodies believed to be 65-year-old man, missing Stark County woman

Police believe the bodies have been there for a month. (Source: WOIO)

During a search for a missing woman on Wednesday, police discovered two badly decomposed bodies inside a Parma Heights home.

According to Parma Heights police, the two bodies were found Wednesday morning inside a home in the 6200 block of Nelwood Road. Officers responded to the home during a search for 50-year-old Regina Capobianco, who was reported missing from Stark County.

Police found one decomposed body during their initial search. They later returned to the home and discovered a second body. The victims were found in a bedroom, according to officials. They were hard to move because of the clutter in the house. Police believe the bodies were there for about a month.

The medical examiner has not officially identified the bodies, but police believe they are the bodies of Capobianco and 65-year-old John Mann. The bodies were so severely decomposed, the victims could not be immediately named.

Parma Heights Police Capt. Steve Scharschmidt said they are treating the case as a double homicide investigation.

