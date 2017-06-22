'Teen Driving ROADeo' promotes teen safety on the roads

Teen drivers and parents can learn everything they need to know about being safe on the roads at the second annual Teen Driving Roadeo.

The event, which is put on by University Hospital Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital and State Farm, teaches new drivers everything about road safety, including vehicle maintenance, impaired or distracted driving, navigating trucks, and key safety procedures.

There will be nine stations set up, each lasting about 10 to 12 minutes. The stations will give teen drivers a Jaws of Life demonstration and will show how to jump a battery or change a tire and fluids. Also, the "Sydney" car will be there for a test drive, which simulates distracted driving. The Share the Road program will show examples of what trucks see on the roads and how to safely drive around them.

By paying the $15 registration fee, attendants receive a $25 gas card and a choice of a car care kit or a travel blanket. That fee covers the whole family. Click here for more event and registration information.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.