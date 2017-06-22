Report: Cavs offer Chauncey Billups front office job

After at least two meetings with Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, potential hire Chauncey Billups has reportedly been offered a front office job.

According to CBS Sports, Gilbert has offered Billups a five-year deal to run the Cavaliers front office.

The report comes after the team's owner and candidate met twice in the past two days. Billups is the first person to meet with Gilbert since the team and general manager David Griffin have decided to go their separate ways. Griffin's departure comes just before the NBA Draft, and in the middle of all sorts of rumors regarding the team's future.

Billups does not have any experience running an NBA team, but he is a former NBA Finals MVP and champion. He spent 17 years in the NBA, and has played alongside Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul, who coincidentally, are two of LeBron James' closest friends.

There is no word on whether Billups accepted the reported offer or not.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.