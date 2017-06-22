Free Cleveland Browns training camp tickets available now - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Free Cleveland Browns training camp tickets available now

Myles Garrett (Source WOIO) Myles Garrett (Source WOIO)

Free tickets are now available for fans for Cleveland Browns Training Camp. Fans are limited to five tickets per session and three sessions total.

The following dates are available:

  • July 27 
  • July 28
  • July 29
  • July 30
  • July 31
  • Aug. 2
  • Aug. 3
  • Aug. 5
  • Aug. 7
  • Aug. 8
  • Aug. 12
  • Aug 13
  • Aug. 15
  • Aug 16
  • Aug 17

Fans can order tickets at this link. For more information about the Browns plans for training camp this season click here

