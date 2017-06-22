Free Cleveland Browns training camp tickets available now

Free tickets are now available for fans for Cleveland Browns Training Camp. Fans are limited to five tickets per session and three sessions total.

The following dates are available:

July 27

July 28

July 29

July 30

July 31

Aug. 2

Aug. 3

Aug. 5

Aug. 7

Aug. 8

Aug. 12

Aug 13

Aug. 15

Aug 16

Aug 17

Fans can order tickets at this link. For more information about the Browns plans for training camp this season click here.

