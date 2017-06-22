Coyotes: Here's how to identify and scare them away

Coyotes are not native to Ohio, but as more increasingly call the Cleveland area home, it's important to know how to identify them and avoid an attack.
This week a Lakewood woman had to euthanize her dog after an attack on Tuesday. The incident joins a handful more reports of small dogs being attacked or coyote sightings in Northeast Ohio this season.
The information below will help you identify a coyote to make sure it's not a stray dog or harmful fox.
As for scaring one away, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources says:
"Make noise. Clap your hands and shout; the coyote will likely move on at this point. If it doesn’t, throw objects like rocks at it to scare it away. A coyote that loses its fear of humans could potentially become a threat."
The Cleveland Metroparks is encouraging people who think they may have spotted a coyote to report it here.
We'd also like you to vote and see if you know what a real coyote looks like and keep in mind there are no wolves in Ohio according to the ODNR.
Here's the answer everyone! A) is a gray wolf (Ohio does not have wolves) B) is also a wolf. C) is a fox D) is in fact a coyote.
Here's what a coyote sounds like:
Here is a list of things that help identify a coyote and how to protect yourself (and your pets) from them:
