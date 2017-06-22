Semi-truck cab hangs over guardrail of I-77 (video)

Video shows a semi-truck cab hanging over a guardrail on Interstate 77 South in Richfield. The incident happened around 10 a.m. on June 22 just north of the 271 exit 144.

Police said there are no injuries at this time. From the looks of the video it seems like it's a very far drop below.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

