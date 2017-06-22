Cleveland tank show returns to former tank manufacturing plant

The Cleveland Tank Show is returning to town this week, and it will be held in the I-X Center, which fittingly, used to be a tank manufacturing plant.

The World of Tanks Cleveland Tank Plant Homecoming Military Show and Swap Meet runs from June 22-24.

This week's event will highlight tanks and vehicles that were built at the I-X Center when it operated as a tank manufacturing facility. Attractions include rare tanks and military vehicles on display and a discussion with a native Clevelander and war veteran about how Cleveland played an important role during several United States wars.

Click here for more information.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.