Romona's Kids brought to you by Levin Furniture

In 1990, while anchor of Channel 43's Ten O' Clock News, I started the "Romona's Kids" segments which showcase children making positive contributions in their school or community. This segment has become well-known in Northeast Ohio.

It was born from the need to see more positive news about our children as part of my mission to inspire and encourage our youngsters and to showcase kids who are making a difference.

The topics and subjects vary, and we travel all over from Avon to Cleveland, to Brecksville to Chesterland to do these segments.

If you know a young person who's making a positive contribution in our community, please submit the information to romonaskids@woio.com.

"Romona's Kids" airs weeknights on Wednesday at 11 p.m and Thursday at 6 p.m. & 9 p.m. Click here to watch the segments online.



Romona Robinson, Cleveland 19 News

