What's the right insect repellent for ticks and mosquitoes?

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is helping you pick the best bug repellent to keep ticks and mosquitoes away depending on what your plans are while outside. The EPA has launched an interactive website where you choose different options such as are you trying to protect against mosquitoes, ticks or both.

It even asks how long you need the protection.

One of the positives for using the EPA's site is the products are registered, although they make it clear it is in no way an endorsement of any product.

Here are some tips on applying the product after you've picked one:

Read and follow the label directions to ensure proper use; be sure you understand how much to apply.

Apply repellents only to exposed skin and/or clothing. Do not use under clothing.

Do not apply near eyes and mouth, and apply sparingly around ears.

When using sprays, do not spray directly into face; spray on hands first and then apply to face.

Never use repellents over cuts, wounds, or irritated skin.

Do not spray in enclosed areas.

Avoid breathing a spray product.

Do not use it near food.

