Human remains wash ashore in Willowick

The Willowick Police department confirmed human remains were found Wednesday night. Dispatch got a call remains had washed ashore near the east end of the city.

Because of the state of the decomposition, the race and gender are unknown. Investigators said the Lake County Coroner's Office responded to the scene as well.

The remains were eventually transferred to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office for further testing.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

