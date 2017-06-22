Jurassic World sequel coming out in a year

According to the 'Jurassic World' Twitter account the sequel is coming out next year. 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' will be in theaters on June 22, 2018.

The text on the poster for the sequel reads Life Finds a Way. According to a CBS News report when 'Jurassic World' came out it set an opening weekend record with $208.8 million.

In one year, life finds a way. pic.twitter.com/32Cu62xn1Y — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) June 22, 2017

Star Wars Episode 7 would break Jurassic World's record.

