Need a summer job? JCPenney is hiring

The first day of summer was just yesterday, but JC Penney is already hiring for back-to-school shoppers.

The retail chain announced it plans to hire 600 associates throughout Ohio to get ready for the upcoming school year.

Positions are available in customer service and support positions, including cashier, replenishment specialist, SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultant and more.

JCPenney associates enjoy a discount of up to 25%, flexible scheduling and opportunities for advancement.

If interested apply in-store using our Applicant Kiosk, or online by visiting JCPcareers.com.

