Man accused of stealing more than 500 signs in Avon Lake pleads guilty

The man accused of stealing more than 500 sings in Avon Lake pleaded guilty on Thursday.

John Hoelzl pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property. The 62-year-old will be sentenced on July 13.

Hoelzl said in court he took the signs to clean up the city. Police said John Hoelzl stole because he thought they were distracting to drivers.

This has been ongoing for months.

Officers took more than 500 signs from his home. The signs are valued at $5,500.

