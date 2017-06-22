LeBron James wishes the 2017 NBA Draftees 'Good luck!'

LeBron James took some time out Thursday to wish all the future rookies in the 2017 NBA Draft good luck.

"I just want to say best of luck and congratulations to all the NBA draftees today. I understand, being there at one point is a dream, come true, it's something that you worked your a-- off and your life for to be in a position today to hear your name be called," James said on Uninterrupted via Twitter.

James also left some encouraging words the college players who are hoping to be drafted, but might be their night.

"And I also want to say to the guys whose name might not be called, do not give up on your dream. There's still opportunity out there, there's still teams that want you, there's still a lot of basketball in your lives so don't get discouraged if your name is not being called tonight," James added.

The Cavs star ended his message with these words of wisdom.

"If you put in the time and put in the effort and this is your path, if this is your passion then you will make your dream come true," said James.

