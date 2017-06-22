How many people went to Cedar Point last year?

A rendering of what the coaster will look like. (Courtesy of Cedar Point)

According to the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA), the number of people who went through the turn-styles at Cedar Point was up in 2016 when compared to 2015. The TEA says Cedar Point can credit the numbers partially to the addition of the new roller coaster Valravn. In 2016 the Cedar Point attendance is estimated at 3.6 million visitors which is up 2.8 percent from 2015.

Nationwide park attendance is up 1.2 percent at the top 20 US amusement parks for a total of 148 million visitors.

Not a single Disney park in the US was able to post positives gains over 2015, even though they have the top five parks in the country.

Magic kingdom at Walt Disney World, Florida, -0.5 percent, 20,395,000 visitors

Disneyland, California, -1.8 percent, 17,943,000 visitors

Epcot at Walt Disney World, Florida, -0.7 percent, 11,712,000 visitors

Disney's Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney world, Florida, -0.7 percent, 10,844,000 visitors

Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney world, Florida -0.5 percent, 10,776,000 visitors

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.