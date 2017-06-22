Relive LeBron being selected 1st overall in the 2003 NBA Draft (video)

Fourteen years ago LeBron James was selected 1st overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Draft.

When you rewatch the 2003 broadcast the analysts note James was the 2nd player to be selected 1st overall in the draft out of high school. A television graphic showed LeBron has to work on his jump shot.

You can also here fans in attendance chant 'overrated' while LeBron does an interview with ESPN.

Watch the clip below.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.