Magnificat High School selling lemonade to benefit 2 organizations

How about an ice cold refreshing cup of lemonade to kick off the Summer? Young entrepreneurs at Magnificamp sold sweet treats and lemonade at Magnificat High School.

This co-ed camp is available for students from grades 1-8 during June 12 to 28.. These young entrepreneurs have interest in launching and running businesses.

Treats including cookies, brownies, popcorn and iced tea. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Epilepsy Foundation and Smiles for Sophie Forever.

