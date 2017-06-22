Teen assault and robbery suspect detained, has long criminal record

Cleveland 19 has learned that a 17-year-old suspect in the alleged beating and robbery of a woman in a downtown parking garage Friday afternoon has been detained.

According to court documents the suspect, who Cleveland 19 is not naming since he is a minor, faces 10 felony counts for crimes he allegedly committed over the course of three days last week.

It’s the latest in a long criminal history, that started when he was 13-years-old.

At age 13, he faced minor misdemeanor, misdemeanor and felony charges. At age 15, he was first charged with felony robbery, a charge to which he admitted and was found delinquent, in a juvenile court.

In the beginning of May of this year, he was accused of felony robbery, about three weeks later, he was charged with felony trespassing. Both of those cases hadn’t yet resolved when the teen was detained for new charges, including allegedly robbing and assaulting a woman in a downtown parking garage Friday afternoon.

The victim of that alleged assault spoke with Cleveland 19 Thursday about the teen’s long criminal history. She did not want to be identified.

“I can't believe he wasn't incarcerated why was he on the streets,” she said. “Those are some big deals to have happened if you're a kid - assaulting people, robbing people, where's the juvenile court system?” She went on to say, “it doesn't appear that [the teen] learning from his mistakes.”

“I feel lucky today,” said the victim. She said when she learned that the teen allegedly robbed another man, with a gun, she felt grateful.

“That’s scary, really scary to me,” she said. “I'm lucky. I hope this will stop him from hurting someone else.”

The teen is currently in the juvenile detention center, Cleveland 19 has learned, facing a charge of felony aggravated Robbery with a firearms enhancement, four counts of felony robbery, two counts of theft, felony identity fraud, felony misuse of credit cards and felony telecommunications fraud.

Cleveland 19 reached out to the K and D Group, the company that owns the Halle Brothers parking garage where the assault and robbery allegedly took place.

A representative for the company said that they met with the Downtown Cleveland Alliance and the Cleveland Police Department Wednesday, in an effort to see if anything could be made safer. The K and D representative said that they have also moved staff around in the garage in an effort to make the property more secure.

