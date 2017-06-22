Jason Nicholas featured on Driving Cleveland

Cleveland 19 Meteorologist Jason Nicholas was recently featured on the Youtube show Driving Cleveland. Nicholas shares his story about how he got into the television news business.

At the beginning of the episode he tells the host he originally wanted to be a sports reporter. He later acknowledges one tough part about being in sports is you can't be a fan and a journalist at the same time.

Nicholas also talks about his time in West Virginia and New Mexico. You can watch the episode in the clip below.

