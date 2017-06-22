Cleveland cop on trial for killing unarmed teen

Cleveland Police Officer Alan Buford was in court Thursday for Day 2 of his bench trial.

He's charged with negligent homicide for killing 18-year-old Brandon Jones, who was unarmed. Buford has pleaded not guilty.

Judge Michael Swilinski will decide if Buford was negligent when he shot and killed the 18-year-old.

The shooting happened in March 2015 when Buford and his partner Gregory King responded to a report of a break-in at the Parkwood Grocery. They confronted Jones with guns drawn as he was leaving the store with a bag of stolen items. As the officers arrested him, Buford fired his service weapon, hitting Jones in the upper chest, inflicting a fatal wound.

After an investigation, a grand jury agreed that Buford's conduct did not meet the U.S. Supreme Court's standards to justify a police officer's use of deadly force.

In court, witnesses and experts testified as the prosecution presented its case.

Some of Jones' family members were in the courtroom for the trial.

If convicted, Buford could be sentenced for up to six months in Cuyahoga County Jail.

