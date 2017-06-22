Editorial: Congratulations, Carl Monday

Every year at the regional awards for the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, many people are honored for their best work of the last year, but last weekend our Carl Monday was given a bigger award -- induction into the Silver Circle.

Carl was an investigative reporter on radio in Cleveland before breaking into television in 1979, and he has been chasing corruption ever since. The bad guys don't like him much, but that's what we need in reporting, now more than ever. We're living in strange times for the media. Social media and digital journalism have changed the industry -- for good and for bad -- but what hasn't changed is we need people like Carl Monday.

Carl has become a national legend because of some of his famous confrontations. But it's important to remember that at the heart of each of those infamous moments, Carl and his team logged days and days of man hours, checking on leads, researching, and camping out for hours to find out if people really were doing wrong.

In a time where fewer people are turning more stories, we can't lose sight of the fact that sometimes good journalism and meaningful stories take more than a day or a week to put together.

Carl has saved taxpayer money. He's stopped people from ripping off innocent victims. He's sent people to jail. He's made a career out of getting answers. If journalism isn't about vigilance and helping society, then I don't know what it is about.

I'm thrilled that we have Carl Monday. Congratulations to him and the team that supports him for this well-deserved award. While you might not want to see him knocking on your front door, all of us in northeast Ohio have a better life because he's out there chasing his next story.

