Family of Marine veteran injured in I-77 crash to hold fundraiser

The wife of a Marine veteran almost taken out by a hit-skip driver spoke to Cleveland 19 this week.

It’s going to take a while for Steven Poth to heal. He suffered extensive injuries when a white pick-up truck hit his motorcycle on Interstate 77 north. The driver just kept going, leaving him on the highway to die.

“Steven was flung into the car in front of him. His bike went in one direction and Steven went into the air and hit the pavement. He hit the right side of his head. He has fractures all throughout his brain. He has small brain bleeds. He has no hearing in his ear. It’s completely filled with blood. He has lost his sense of smell. He has a close temporal bone fracture,” said his wife, Natalie.

She said he’s taking it hard.

“He wants to be back to normal,” she said.

Steven Poth served two tours of duty in Afghanistan, only to come home and have somebody almost take him from his wife and their two young boys, ages 1 and 4.

The veteran has short-term memory loss and he's struggling to adjust. Time, love, and patience will hopefully help him overcome.

The family says Steven Poth is sometimes up for 28, even 24 hours at a time. He says his body gets tired but his mind can’t shut down.

Information about a Poth family fundraiser can be seen below. Information about his GoFundMe account can be found here.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.