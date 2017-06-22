Mansfield police say they received reports of 11 ODs Thursday - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Mansfield police say they received reports of 11 ODs Thursday

MANSFIELD, OH (WOIO) -

Mansfield police say they received reports of 11 overdoses Thursday.

They believe the majority of them are opioid-related.

Authorities are investigating the source of the overdoses and are encouraging the community to report any possible source of the opioids.

Residents can call 419-52-CRIME.

