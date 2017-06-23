Bacteria alerts issued for several Ohio beaches

The Ohio Department of Health issued an alert for several Ohio beaches because of high bacteria levels.

The beaches under a bacteria contamination alert include:

Bay View West

Noble Beach

Royal Acres Beach

Clarkwood Beach

Moss Point Beach

Edgecliff Beach

Utopia Beach

Shoreby Club Beach

Arcadia Beach

Vermillion River West

Darby Creek

Fairport Harbor

The contamination levels have reached unsafe levels and could make children, elderly, or those with weak immune systems sick. Those people should avoid contact with the water, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The alerts come after a recent EPA report about the state of Lake Erie. According to the report, Lake Erie's water quality is deteriorating more than any of the other Great Lakes. High levels of E. coli contamination are becoming more frequent.

The higher bacteria levels could be traced back to storm water runoff, goose and gull feces, or pesticides.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.