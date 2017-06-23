Grammy award winning artists, pizza parlors entertaining fans this weekend

Grammy Award winners are serenading crowds in Cleveland this weekend for the Tri-C JazzFest.

The three-day music festival is a showcase of local, national and international artists performing at the theaters of Playhouse Square. Free outdoor performances, on U.S. Bank Plaza, are also a part of the event.

The Quahog County Fairgrounds are a bit saucy as it hosts the Cleveland Pizza Fest.

A dozen local pizza parlors are on hand offering sample sizes of their best pies. There's also a music stage and games to keep the entire family busy.

Saturday there's a 5K run and mile-walk. Sunday is the pizza eating contest.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.