Firefighters respond to house fire in Medina County

Firefighters responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Medina County.

The incident was first reported around 5 a.m. in the 2700 block of Station Road near Valley City, which is southwest of Strongsville.

According to fire department officials, there was heavy fire showing when crews arrived. The house was occupied at the time, but all of the occupants made it out safely.

Several surrounding fire departments responded to assist.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.

