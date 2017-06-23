Suspect accused of murdering Tierra Bryant held in California without bond

Rashad Hunt, the man accused in the disappearance and murder of Tierra Bryant, appeared in a Sacramento, Calif. courtroom Thursday afternoon.

During his court appearance, Hunt was ordered to be held in the Sacramento County jail without bond. He is currently on an extradition hold.

Police say Hunt is responsible for Tierra's disappearance in March 2015. He was arrested on June 20 while hiding in California. Tierra was last seen in Middleburg Heights. According to police, Hunt murdered Tierra, but her body has yet to be discovered.

FBI and local law enforcement recently searched an Elyria field, but search results were negative.

The suspect has a very violent criminal history, with past charges including assault, aggravated burglary, theft, and attempted murder, which he served time in prison for.

Hunt is scheduled to appear in California court again on July 20. He likely will not be extradited back to Ohio prior to that hearing.

If you have any information concerning Bryant's disappearance or her death give police a call at 440-243-1234 or 216-522-1400.

