Driver in fatal prom crash had marijuana in system according to toxicology report

The driver that crashed his vehicle after Midview High School's prom killing his 17-year-old girlfriend had marijuana in his system, according to a toxicology report.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the toxicology report revealed that 18-year-old Chase Johnson had enough marijuana in his system to be considered legally intoxicated.

Johnson was the driver in the May 21 crash that killed 17-year-old Lindsey Rotuno. Lindsey was the passenger in the crash on Route 57 in Eaton Township. The vehicle slammed head-on into a metal pole after Johnson failed to stop at the dead end, according to police. There were no skid marks leading to the pole, which investigators believe he did not react and hit the brakes.

Prior to the report's release, Johnson was not charged in connection to the fatal crash, but the new results will be forwarded to the Lorain County Prosecutor's Office for consideration of charges. Once those are reviewed, he could be charged appropriately.

