Draft night uneventful for Cavs as wait for Billups continues

There were a lot of rumors swirling around the Cleveland Cavaliers heading into the NBA Draft, but the team did not act on any of them Thursday night.

In the meantime, the Cavs are still waiting for a decision from Chauncey Billups on whether he will accept an offer for a front office position. Team owner Dan Gilbert extended an offer earlier this week, but Billups has not responded. Cleveland is also still looking for a replacement for General Manager David Griffin, who will be parting with the Cavs after a mutual agreement to go their own ways.

The Cavaliers were already without a draft pick in the 2017 draft, but several NBA analysts believed the team would trade for Indiana Pacers Paul George or Chicago Bulls Jimmy Butler. They were also interested at one point in San Antonio Spurs Danny Green, according to CBS Sports. What happened?

Cavaliers Assistant General Manager Koby Altman released a statement Thursday night:

"We came into tonight's NBA Draft with an opportunistic mindset should a situation develop for us to acquire any pick we felt would help improve our roster. While we had discussions specifically focused on acquiring picks tonight, we did not feel any of the draft-related options available to us created an opportunity to improve our team or tie into larger deals at this point. As we do year-round, our group will continue to creatively and aggressively evaluate and consider potential trades and free agent signings that would help us reach our singular goal of winning another NBA championship."

So much for grabbing Jimmy Butler...

It's Official.



Timberwolves Acquire Three-Time NBA All-Star and 2016-17 All-NBA Third Team Selection Jimmy Butler » https://t.co/EzD0baxDb4 pic.twitter.com/FnaQmQ7Uto — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) June 23, 2017

How about Paul George?

Windy on George/Butler: "Nope. Not happening. The Cavs were not generating enough trade interest in Kevin Love." — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 22, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.