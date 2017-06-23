11 overdoses in Mansfield on Thursday

The Mansfield Police received reports of 11 overdoses throughout the city on Thursday. Majority of the overdoses are believed to be Opioid related and they were treated by the Mansfield Fire Department and transported to the Ohio Health Hospital for further treatment.

Investigators are trying to find the source of the overdoes and are encouraging the community to also report any source of the Opioids. Police encourage people to continue to report suspected drug activity in the area.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.