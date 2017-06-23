Free dental clinic in Cleveland on Friday and Saturday

Picture of people waiting in line for the clinic (Source WOIO)

Medworks is hosting Northeast Ohio's first free large-scale dental clinic on June 23 and 24. The event is at the Cleveland Convention Center.

More than 600 professional medical and support volunteers will provide dental screenings, cleanings, extractions and temporary partials to locals in need. Sealants will also be offered to kids.

All services will be provided for free. Medworks hopes to see as many as 1,200 patients during this two-day clinic. According to the Medworks Dental care is the number one unmet health need in Ohio for low-income adults and children.

Doors open at 7 a.m. each day.

