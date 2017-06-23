Smiles for Sophie Forever honors a young girl that died from pediatric brain cancer

Smiles for Sophie Forever honors a girl that died of pediatric brain cancer at the age of 4-years-old.

Sophie was born July 4, 2003. Her mother said she was perfect in every way. Tragically, she was diagnosed with pediatric brain cancer and died at the age of 4.

Research shows that brain tumors are the most common form of cancer in babies and children. More than 4,800 children will be diagnosed this year alone.

The 10th annual "Bash and Dash" birthday celebration, which includes a 5K race and party, raises money for families that going through the same thing that Sophie's family experienced after her diagnosis. Money is also put towards research on pediatric brain cancer. According to Sophie's mother, they have raised approximately $900,000 for families and research.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the birthday celebration, which will be held on July 4 in Avon. It would have been Sophie's 14th birthday. Click here for more information.

