What medical conditions allow someone in Ohio to buy marijuana eventually?

Medical weed has technically been legal in Ohio since Sept. 8, 2016 but because the rules for growers and dispensaries aren't in place yet there aren't any legal buyers yet. The only medical marijuana that will be legal in Ohio has to be grown and purchased in this state.

There are 21 conditions, selected by the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program, that will allow someone to get a recommendation, not a prescription, for medical marijuana.

Here are the 21 conditions according to the OMMCP:

Certified physicians may recommend medical marijuana only for the treatment of a qualifying medical condition. Under Ohio law, all of the following are qualifying medical conditions: AIDS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy or another seizure disorder, fibromyalgia, glaucoma, hepatitis C, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable, Parkinson’s disease, positive status for HIV, post-traumatic stress disorder, sickle cell anemia, spinal cord disease or injury, Tourette’s syndrome, traumatic brain injury, and ulcerative colitis.

