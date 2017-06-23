What forms of medical marijuana will be legal in Ohio?

Once the rules are in place for dispensaries in Ohio, it's important to understand what kind of medical marijuana will be legal to sell and consume in the state.

Technically medical weed has been legal since Sept. 8, 2016 in Ohio. But laws state any medical marijuana consumed in Ohio has to be grown in Ohio and sold through licensed dispensaries in Ohio. Those rules, licenses and locations haven't even been approved yet so the date of Sept. 8 is a bit arbitrary.

Once everything is in place the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Board (OMMCB) has determined only certain forms of medicinal marijuana can be sold.

No, you won't be able to roll a joint, sit on Public Square and smoke it because you have glaucoma.

What's legal in Colorado is far different than what will be legal here in Ohio. There won't be rows and rows of containers full of "bud" for you scan like the candy section at the grocery store.

The OMMCB makes it very clear as to what will be legal:

The following forms of medical marijuana are permitted: oils, tinctures, plant material, edibles and patches. The law prohibits the use of medical marijuana by smoking or combustion, but does allows for vaporization (vaping). The law prohibits any form that is attractive to children.

