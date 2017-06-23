Cleveland plane crash victim remains may have been found on Pennsylvania coast

A model of the type of plane that went missing. (Source: WOIO)

A coroner said remains that were found late Thursday night off the Pennsylvania coast could belong to one of the victims that remains unaccounted for from a plane crash near the Cleveland coastline.

According to the the Associated Press, the Erie County Coroner said DNA tests on a leg that was found by a Lake Erie fisherman could be one of the victims that died in the Dec. 2016 plane crash.

The remains were found near the Elk Creek Access to Lake Erie in Lake City at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday. Lake City is located about 80 miles northeast of Cleveland, but the coroner said the lake's currents flow toward Pennsylvania.

Six people died as a result of the plane crash, but remains of only three of the six passengers were recovered. John Fleming, his wife Sue, their sons Jack and Andrew, neighbor Brian Casey and his daughter Megan were all killed in the crash.

The remains found in January belong to the pilot, John Thomas Fleming, 45; his son, John Robert Fleming, 15; and neighbor Brian Sean Casey, 50.

On Wednesday, authorities also discovered human remains that washed ashore in Willowick. Those remains have not yet been identified.

