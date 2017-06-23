Parma man arrested for harassing performer dressed as Wonder Woman

An 18-year-old Parma man was arrested for squeezing the butt of a Times Square performer who was dressed as Wonder Woman.

According to the New York Post the incident happened around 9 p.m. on June 22.

The New York Post also reports Yog Nepal was taken to Midtown South Precinct. He has been charged with forcible touching and harassment.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

