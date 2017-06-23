While the Cavs wait for Chauncey, here's a look at other former players-turned front office execs

With the Cavs possibly hiring Chauncey Billups, an ex-player with no front office experience, Tony Zarrella looks at current NBA teams who have turned the keys over to a star player:

Let's start at the top with Danny Ainge, the gold-standard among former players.

He's been in Boston 14 years, made the playoffs 11 times, with two trips to the Conference Finals and one NBA title, which came after brilliant trades for Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and Rajon Rondo.

But trading away Garnett and Paul Pierce looks even better- Ainge for three No. 1 picks from Brooklyn, pulling off any front office's dream- your team is contending, while another team is tanking *for* you. Boston, the No. 1 seed in the East, could have as many as *eight* first-round picks in the next three years. WOW.

Magic Johnson just took over the Lakers, so his grade is incomplete.

He drafted Lonzo Ball Thursday night, is gunning for Paul George, and LA, because it's LA, will always be in hunt for big-name free agents... Maybe even LeBron.

The other team in LA, the Clippers, could be sinking.

Doc Rivers has been the coach for four years, team president for three, and they've still never gotten out of the second-round.

Their Big 3- Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and Deandre Jordan- could all be gone soon.

After a nice run in New York, where he took the Knicks to two Finals in eight years, Ernie Grunfeld has been struggling in DC.

His winning percentage in 14 years - .350.

They've been to the playoffs seven times, but "they've" never gotten out of round two.

He once traded the fifth overall pick for Mike Miller and Randy Foye... Ouch.

But he also drafted John Wall, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter.

John Paxson was a solid GM in Chicago, drafting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah... But his move to VP eight years ago has been rocky...

They've been to seven playoffs and one Conference Final... But he also fired Thom Thibodeau, signed Dwayne Wade to a huge deal and traded away Jimmy Butler.

Vlade Divac has been a disaster in Sacramento, the Kings have won 32 and 33 games in his two seasons...

Vlade also fired coach George Karl and traded his best player Boogie Cousins, later admitting he had better offers for Cousins than the one he took.

Sacramento's front office may be the worst in the league.

But don't forget the Knicks, an absolute train wreck under Phil Jackson.

His contract was for $60 million over five years... They've won just 80 games in three years.

His first move was to give Carmelo a huge deal... And a no-trade clause... He's been trying to dump Melo ever since.

He also gave Derek Fisher, who'd never coached anywhere, $25 million over five years... Then fired him in less than two.

Phil never talks to the media, insists his team run the outdated triangle, is now in a feud with his star player, Kristaps Porzingis... But insists... "I think we know what we're doing."

