Is specializing in one sport for kids a good idea?

Sports can be an excellent way to teach children about teamwork and sportsmanship, but they can also lead to injuries.

Injuries can be caused by training errors, technique or overuse. A study conducted by Loyola University found those who specialize in one sport are the most at risk.

Doctors advise parents and kids to focus on the fun and teamwork. Parents should not worry about winning or securing scholarships when the kids are young.

