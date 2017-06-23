U.S. Air Force Thunderbird flips over at Dayton air show - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

U.S. Air Force Thunderbird flips over at Dayton air show

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Thunderbird at the Cleveland National Air Show. (Source: WOIO) FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Thunderbird at the Cleveland National Air Show. (Source: WOIO)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a military jet apparently practicing for an Ohio air show has been involved in an incident

Penelope Reed of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Dayton said a report was received at 12:31 p.m. Friday of a jet off the end of a runway and on its top. She says Wright-Patterson Air Force Base dispatched a crash team and heavy rescue crew.

No injuries were immediately reported as emergency responders were working to extricate the two occupants inside the aircraft. Reed says there was no immediate report of any injuries or fuel leaks.

Staff Sgt. Tabatha McCarthy with the Air Force Thunderbirds public relations office says There was a "mishap" while a plane was on the ground. She had no other information.

Dayton's annual air show begins Saturday.

