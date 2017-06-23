Are wire grill brushes safe? Here's how to check

It's time to make sure the wire brush your using on your grill has been checked out and still working safely.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has been warning for years the dangers of not inspecting your wire brushes and the fact it could lead to emergency surgery if ingested. So here is what Weber is suggesting to make sure you're protected:

Inspect your grill brush for wear. If the bristles are worn down or clogged up with grease, throw it away and replace it.

If your grill brush head is split or warped the bristles can come loose so throw it away and replace it.

If your grill brush looks OK you should perform a simple safety check. Take a pair of pliers and grab a bristle and pull using moderate pressure, about the same pressure as pulling blades of grass out of your lawn. If the bristle pulls loose, replace your brush.

If it's time to replace your wire brush Weber also has some shopping tips:

Choose a brush with a long handle to keep your hands, arms and clothing away from the open flame and heat of the grill.

Select a good quality brush with stainless steel bristles that feel strongly anchored in the grill head or handle.

There are alternatives to brushes made for cleaning a cold cooking grate. Look for abrasive pads and spray-on cleaners that work as a team to dislodge food residue and clean the cooking surface.

