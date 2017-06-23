Indians release starting lineup vs. the Twins

The Cleveland Indians host the Minnesota Twins this weekend in a 3-game series. Right now the Indians have a 2.5 game over the Twins for first place in the American League Central.

Cleveland took over first place during a 4-game sweep of the Twins last weekend. Friday night's game is also the beginning of a 7-game homestand.

Here is the Indians starting lineup for game one.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.