28th Annual Pride Parade in Cleveland on Saturday

Cleveland is holding its 28th annual Pride Parade on Saturday. There will performances from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. at Voinovich Park.

Voinovich Park is the park behind the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The parade starts at noon West 3rd Street and St. Clair Avenue. Cleveland Pride is about diversity and inclusion.

More than 30,000 people are expected to attend the event.

