Margaritaville in the Flats opening date pushed back

Parrotheads will have to wait a little bit longer for some cheeseburgers in paradise. The opening of Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville down in the new Flats East development has been pushed back.

The original opening date was set for June 27, the new target date for the grand opening is July 12. Construction for Margaritaville started in February.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.