Brother of brutal North Royalton murder victim: Accused killer 'always rubbed me the wrong way'

Murder victim Suzanne Taylor’s brother told Cleveland 19 he hopes the man accused of murdering his sister and nieces gets the death penalty.

Ken Taylor said his family’s nightmare began two weeks ago. He said his mom tried to call Suzanne and her two daughters, 18-year-old Kylie Pifer and 21-year-old Taylor Pifer, on the Saturday police said they were killed.

He said they didn’t think much of the fact that Suzanne didn’t call back that day. Sunday, Ken said he turned on the news.

“I was actually watching the news and I saw it on the news,” said Ken. “I ended up driving to my sister’s house Sunday night, and that's how I found out. I actually had to talk to the North Royalton police, and they informed me what was going on.”

Ken, a proud brother and uncle, said the girls were “doing fantastic” in school. He called all three women “overachievers.”

“They were a lot of fun. They were always very outgoing, if you had a dinner or something, it was so loud if they were around I mean they were constantly talking,” said ken while laughing, talking about his nieces. “I was so proud of them and they were gonna do great in their careers, they were on the right track.”

Ken learned Sunday, June 10, that his vibrant, kind and caring sister Suzanne, and his nieces, Suzanne’s two daughters, the outgoing and beautiful Kylie and Taylor Pifer, were all found murdered in their North Royalton home.

“I still wake up every day and still can't believe it,” said Ken.

The alleged murderer, George Brinkman was arrested two days after the women’s bodies were discovered. Police believe that after Brinkman killed the three women in Cuyahoga county, he murdered Rogell John, 71 and Roberta John, 64, in their North Canton home.

“I feel that he took five innocent people and he should have no right for anything,” said Ken.

During Brinkman's initial arraignment in Parma Municipal Court on June 15, he shook his head, cried and mouthed ‘I’m sorry’ into news cameras. Cleveland 19 asked Ken if the show of emotion mattered to him or his family.

“No. That means nothing,” said Ken.

Ken said that Brinkman was friends with Suzanne for years, he was someone that she tried to help.

“He was around at parties and stuff, like my sister would have cook outs and have people over, and stuff like that, and I mean that's the kind of person she was. She was really friendly and she felt bad for him,” said Ken. “I personally never liked the guy, and I tried to get him out of her life before previously and he always rubbed me the wrong way -- sometimes you have that feeling, and you can tell, but she always stuck up for him.”

Ken said he always felt that Brinkman wanted to be more than friends with his sister.

“I feel that he definitely wanted something more from her all along, and he was just waiting around, and waiting around, and hoping that eventually I think that he was gonna end up with her,” said Ken.

Ken said he only had one message for Brinkman if he sees the news in jail.

“I hope you get the death penalty. My entire family hopes you get the death penalty,” said Ken.

Police have not announced a motive for the murders of the three women in North Royalton. According to court documents, Brinkman is accused of murdering the Johns in Stark county during the commission of a robbery.

